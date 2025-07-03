Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at Piper Sandler

Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Abacus Life in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Abacus Life Price Performance

ABL stock opened at $5.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.46. The firm has a market cap of $516.21 million and a P/E ratio of -23.17. Abacus Life has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $11.86.

Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $44.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.51 million. Abacus Life had a positive return on equity of 16.76% and a negative net margin of 13.35%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Abacus Life will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abacus Life

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in Abacus Life by 116.5% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,540,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,210 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Abacus Life by 339.9% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,306,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,431 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abacus Life during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,461,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abacus Life during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,342,000. Finally, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in Abacus Life by 137.1% in the fourth quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,303,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,209,000 after buying an additional 753,826 shares during the period.

About Abacus Life

Abacus Life, Inc operates as an alternative asset manager specializing in life insurance products. It purchases life insurance policies from consumers seeking liquidity and manages policies over time via trading, holding, and/or servicing. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

