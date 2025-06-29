Sicart Associates LLC Has $27.12 Million Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Sicart Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 9.3% of Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $27,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. American National Bank & Trust lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 189.4% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 1.8%

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $301.22 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $306.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $279.30. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $214.49 and a 52 week high of $317.63. The stock has a market cap of $100.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

