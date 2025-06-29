BankPlus Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

BankPlus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Pacific Financial lifted its position in Amgen by 304.5% during the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 89 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Johnson Rice set a $294.00 price objective on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective (down from $319.00) on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, May 2nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Amgen from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Amgen from $324.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.68, for a total transaction of $434,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,364,368.16. This represents a 15.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amgen Stock Down 0.7%

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $277.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $281.02 and its 200 day moving average is $286.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $253.30 and a 12 month high of $346.85. The stock has a market cap of $149.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.51.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $4.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.72. Amgen had a return on equity of 176.11% and a net margin of 17.39%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

See Also

