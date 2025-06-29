Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Reduces Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 79.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 809,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,097,889 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $20,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 11.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 132,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,358,000 after buying an additional 13,228 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 20,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 95,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1,282.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 666,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,677,000 after purchasing an additional 618,117 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 9,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.17.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.2%

NYSE:PFE opened at $24.20 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.92 and a 1-year high of $31.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.46 and a 200 day moving average of $24.84. The firm has a market cap of $137.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $13.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.43 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 25th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.11%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.64%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

