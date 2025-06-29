Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by L.K. Benson & Company P.C.

L.K. Benson & Company P.C. lowered its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,721 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 2.2% of L.K. Benson & Company P.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. L.K. Benson & Company P.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 35.3% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,161,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,570,000 after purchasing an additional 103,116 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 145,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,151,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,223,000 after purchasing an additional 601,539 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTV opened at $176.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $170.46 and its 200-day moving average is $171.32. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $150.43 and a fifty-two week high of $182.38.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

