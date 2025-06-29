Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $57.05 and last traded at $56.87, with a volume of 6675746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.48.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.61. The company has a market capitalization of $163.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. Optima Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Optima Capital LLC now owns 21,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 3,748 shares in the last quarter. Birchbrook Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Birchbrook Inc. now owns 196,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,978,000 after buying an additional 3,953 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 191,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,725,000 after buying an additional 2,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3,762.9% in the 1st quarter. Invst LLC now owns 183,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,340,000 after buying an additional 179,001 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

