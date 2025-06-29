Sovran Advisors LLC Purchases 6,747 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Sovran Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,747 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 1.2% of Sovran Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Sovran Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $9,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,878,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,556,513,000 after acquiring an additional 764,970 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,940,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,493 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,602,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,672,000 after purchasing an additional 999,882 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,975,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,740,000 after purchasing an additional 186,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,478,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,201,000 after purchasing an additional 148,960 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

IVW stock opened at $109.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.08. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.31 and a fifty-two week high of $109.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

