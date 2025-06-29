Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC

Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,997 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.0% of Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $23,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,517,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,520,679,000 after buying an additional 2,516,003 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,232,829,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,912,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,884,314,000 after buying an additional 511,022 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,202,879,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,387,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,058,184,000 after buying an additional 302,888 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $566.95 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $442.80 and a one year high of $568.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $535.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $533.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $696.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.