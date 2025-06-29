Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. Has $3.42 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 596 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 1.5% of Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VIG. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,768,000 after purchasing an additional 16,606 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,834,000. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $427,000.

Shares of VIG opened at $203.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $169.32 and a twelve month high of $205.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $196.20 and a 200-day moving average of $196.21.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

