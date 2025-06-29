Hobbs Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Hobbs Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TXN shares. Mizuho set a $170.00 price target on Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Texas Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Baird R W raised Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.49.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $207.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 5.26 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $182.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.45. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.95 and a 1-year high of $220.39. The company has a market cap of $188.13 billion, a PE ratio of 39.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.00.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.75% and a net margin of 30.36%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were given a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 103.23%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.