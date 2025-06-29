Convergence Financial LLC Buys 455 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Convergence Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 27.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,096 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Convergence Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Triune Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Triune Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,437,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $176.67 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $150.43 and a one year high of $182.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $170.46 and its 200 day moving average is $171.32. The firm has a market cap of $137.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

