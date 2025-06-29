Emerald Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Emerald Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 32.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,473 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.2% of Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 21,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohalo Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Cohalo Advisory LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SGOV stock opened at $100.69 on Friday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.15 and a 52-week high of $100.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.49.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.