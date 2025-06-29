PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.

Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,874 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 347 shares during the quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PEP. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP opened at $131.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $179.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.83. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.60 and a twelve month high of $180.91.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.01). PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The company had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a $1.4225 dividend. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.68%.

A number of research firms have commented on PEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $148.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.75.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

