Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Has $260,000 Stock Holdings in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its holdings in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in RTX were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its position in RTX by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 178,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,620,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in RTX by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 3,332 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in RTX by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors increased its position in RTX by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 108,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,613,000 after buying an additional 4,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its position in RTX by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 76,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,897,000 after buying an additional 6,819 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on RTX. Susquehanna decreased their target price on RTX from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on RTX from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. DZ Bank raised RTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on RTX from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RTX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.12.

Insider Activity at RTX

In related news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 4,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total value of $528,780.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,496.84. This represents a 30.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 16,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.62, for a total value of $2,328,805.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,275,959.56. This represents a 50.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RTX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $144.64 on Friday. RTX Corporation has a twelve month low of $99.07 and a twelve month high of $149.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.37. The company has a market capitalization of $193.23 billion, a PE ratio of 42.42, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. RTX had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.80 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. RTX’s payout ratio is 79.77%.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Stories

