FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) Shares Acquired by Skylands Capital LLC

Skylands Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,000 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $807,352,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $234,028,000. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in FedEx by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 13,889,624 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,907,568,000 after purchasing an additional 734,268 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 18,202.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 545,586 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $133,003,000 after purchasing an additional 542,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $145,733,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $337.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 21st. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on FedEx from $310.00 to $269.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective (down previously from $275.00) on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.00.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $229.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.35. FedEx Corporation has a 1-year low of $194.30 and a 1-year high of $313.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $220.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.69.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The shipping service provider reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.09. FedEx had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.39%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

