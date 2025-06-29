Augustine Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Augustine Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Amgen makes up about 0.8% of Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. KPP Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 87.1% during the first quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter worth about $1,331,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 285.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 394,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $102,820,000 after acquiring an additional 292,137 shares during the period. Aire Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 13,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Finally, DLK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 7.3% in the first quarter. DLK Investment Management LLC now owns 20,491 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMGN shares. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $275.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Johnson Rice set a $294.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.82.

In related news, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 1,500 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.68, for a total value of $434,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,162 shares in the company, valued at $2,364,368.16. This trade represents a 15.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amgen stock opened at $277.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $149.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $281.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $253.30 and a 1-year high of $346.85.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $4.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 176.11%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

