BankPlus Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

BankPlus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for about 2.0% of BankPlus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EFG. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 53,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 50,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,882,000 after acquiring an additional 5,478 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,480,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,345,000 after acquiring an additional 268,352 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Up 16.3%

BATS EFG opened at $111.74 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $112.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.98. The stock has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.