Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Hills Bank & Trust Co

Hills Bank & Trust Co lessened its holdings in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,127 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 9,378 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Intel were worth $889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Conquis Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Intel to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.57.

Intel Trading Up 0.8%

NASDAQ INTC opened at $22.69 on Friday. Intel Corporation has a one year low of $17.67 and a one year high of $37.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.97 billion, a PE ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 1.12.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The chip maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. Intel had a negative net margin of 36.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $12.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

