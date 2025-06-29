iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC cut its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 7,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Embree Financial Group boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 16,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Community Bank boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. United Community Bank now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of IVW opened at $109.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.08. The company has a market capitalization of $59.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $79.31 and a 52-week high of $109.75.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

