Hobbs Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Hobbs Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,345 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up 9.4% of Hobbs Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Hobbs Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $8,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

QUAL stock opened at $181.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.34 and a fifty-two week high of $187.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $175.09 and a 200-day moving average of $176.20.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

