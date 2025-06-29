Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Has $63.61 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 113,209 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,723 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 15.8% of Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $63,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 25.7% in the first quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,790,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. St. Clair Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. St. Clair Advisors LLC now owns 199,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,087,000 after buying an additional 8,553 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 13,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,551,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. ZynergyRetirementPlanningLLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. ZynergyRetirementPlanningLLC now owns 54,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,932,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,013,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $617.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $611.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $484.00 and a 52 week high of $619.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $584.50 and a 200 day moving average of $582.92.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.