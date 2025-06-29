ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Purchased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,442 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,983 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.05% of ResMed worth $17,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RMD. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of ResMed by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 124 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its position in ResMed by 6,250.0% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 127 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 384.8% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in ResMed by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ResMed alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.25, for a total value of $484,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,252,560.50. This trade represents a 2.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 8,009 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.21, for a total transaction of $2,011,940.89. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,426,908.63. This trade represents a 1.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,132 shares of company stock valued at $7,075,837 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Trading Down 0.5%

ResMed stock opened at $255.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.41. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.22 and a 52 week high of $263.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $244.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.78.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

ResMed Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 8th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 8th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 23.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on RMD shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on ResMed from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of ResMed from $247.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of ResMed from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $286.00 price target on shares of ResMed and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ResMed

ResMed Company Profile

(Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.