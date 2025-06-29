Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Trims Stock Position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its stake in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,421 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Cencora were worth $14,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in Cencora in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Cencora during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE COR opened at $299.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $289.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.22. The company has a market capitalization of $58.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.77, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.58. Cencora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $218.65 and a 1-year high of $309.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.07 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $75.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.41 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 344.71% and a net margin of 0.55%. Cencora’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.52%.

COR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $288.00 price target on shares of Cencora in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Cencora from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Cencora from $314.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Cencora from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $274.00 to $337.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Cencora from $298.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $306.91.

In other news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 14,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.81, for a total transaction of $4,108,507.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 315,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,027,442.53. This trade represents a 4.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 4,969 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.33, for a total value of $1,437,680.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,766,900.06. This represents a 9.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,127 shares of company stock worth $9,812,296. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

