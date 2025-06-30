Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for eToro Group (ETOR)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of eToro Group (NASDAQ: ETOR) in the last few weeks:

6/9/2025 – eToro Group is now covered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They set an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock.

6/9/2025 – eToro Group is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

6/9/2025 – eToro Group is now covered by analysts at Citizens Jmp. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock.

6/9/2025 – eToro Group is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Corporation. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock.

6/9/2025 – eToro Group is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

6/9/2025 – eToro Group is now covered by analysts at Susquehanna. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

6/9/2025 – eToro Group is now covered by analysts at Redburn Atlantic. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock.

6/9/2025 – eToro Group is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock.

6/9/2025 – eToro Group is now covered by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. They set a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

6/9/2025 – eToro Group is now covered by analysts at JMP Securities. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock.

6/9/2025 – eToro Group is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

6/9/2025 – eToro Group is now covered by analysts at TD Cowen. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

6/9/2025 – eToro Group is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

6/9/2025 – eToro Group is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock.

6/9/2025 – eToro Group is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

6/9/2025 – eToro Group is now covered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock.

5/27/2025 – eToro Group was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a “hold” rating.

eToro Group Stock Down 4.1%

ETOR stock opened at $64.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76. eToro Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $57.50 and a 52-week high of $79.96.

eToro Group (NASDAQ:ETOR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter.

Our mission is to open the global markets, connect our users to leading investors and give them the tools they need to grow their knowledge and wealth. The global financial markets are widely recognized as one of the greatest paths to wealth creation, although they have historically been opaque and inaccessible to many.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for eToro Group Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eToro Group Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.