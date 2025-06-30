JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Purchased by Perissos Private Wealth Management LLC

Perissos Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises 5.4% of Perissos Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Perissos Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $5,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $56.66 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.72 and its 200-day moving average is $56.91. The stock has a market cap of $40.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.94 and a twelve month high of $60.88.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.