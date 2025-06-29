Insider Buying: The Intergroup Corporation (NASDAQ:INTG) COO Purchases $76,537.80 in Stock

The Intergroup Corporation (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Free Report) COO David C. Gonzalez bought 6,060 shares of Intergroup stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.63 per share, for a total transaction of $76,537.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,630.27. The trade was a 22.64% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Intergroup Trading Down 2.6%

INTG opened at $13.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.06 million, a P/E ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 0.10. The Intergroup Corporation has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $22.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.31 and a 200 day moving average of $12.99.

Intergroup (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.82 million during the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on Intergroup in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Intergroup Company Profile

The InterGroup Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a hotel under the Hilton San Francisco Financial District name located in San Francisco, California. The company operates through three segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. Its hotel consists of guest rooms and luxury suites, a restaurant, a lounge, a private dining room, meeting room space, a gym, a grand ballroom, 5-level underground parking garage, a pedestrian bridge, and a Chinese culture center.

