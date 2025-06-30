Valley National Advisers Inc. Purchases 18,739 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 1,017.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,739 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Copia Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3,212.5% during the 1st quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VONG stock opened at $108.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.86 and a 200-day moving average of $100.35. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $79.40 and a one year high of $109.04.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.134 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

