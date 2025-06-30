iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Acquired by Arbor Investment Advisors LLC

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,921 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $10,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Family Management Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 224.5% in the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, one8zero8 LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $215.48 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $204.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $171.73 and a 12 month high of $244.98.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

