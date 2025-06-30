Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Holdings Lifted by LifePlan Financial LLC

LifePlan Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. LifePlan Financial LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $339,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 5,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,104,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 620,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,489,992.56. This represents a 1.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total value of $3,010,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,152 shares in the company, valued at $13,026,263.04. The trade was a 18.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,500 shares of company stock worth $5,236,245. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $110.67 on Monday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.01 and a 1-year high of $119.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.29.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 51.93%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.32) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.53%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GILD shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $132.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.55.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

