Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Shares Purchased by Perissos Private Wealth Management LLC

Perissos Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,684 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,326 shares during the period. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF comprises about 1.9% of Perissos Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Perissos Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $2,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 32,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 18.8% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 4,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QYLD opened at $16.70 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.25. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 0.64. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.48 and a fifty-two week high of $18.89.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Increases Dividend

About Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd will be given a $0.1657 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.91%. This is a boost from Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

See Also

