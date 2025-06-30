Head to Head Survey: BARK (NYSE:BARK) and Where Food Comes From (NASDAQ:WFCF)

Where Food Comes From (NASDAQ:WFCF – Get Free Report) and BARK (NYSE:BARK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Where Food Comes From and BARK, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Where Food Comes From 0 0 0 0 0.00 BARK 0 1 2 0 2.67

BARK has a consensus target price of $2.63, suggesting a potential upside of 207.38%. Given BARK’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BARK is more favorable than Where Food Comes From.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Where Food Comes From $25.75 million 2.32 $2.12 million $0.37 30.88 BARK $484.18 million 0.30 -$32.88 million ($0.19) -4.49

This table compares Where Food Comes From and BARK”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Where Food Comes From has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BARK. BARK is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Where Food Comes From, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

18.8% of Where Food Comes From shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.8% of BARK shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.3% of Where Food Comes From shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of BARK shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Where Food Comes From and BARK’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Where Food Comes From 7.76% 17.60% 10.59% BARK -6.79% -14.70% -5.97%

Risk and Volatility

Where Food Comes From has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BARK has a beta of 2.01, meaning that its share price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Where Food Comes From beats BARK on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Where Food Comes From

Where Food Comes From, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a third-party food verification company in North America. The company operates through Verification and Certification, and Professional Services segments. It conducts on-site and desk audits to verify that claims being made about livestock, food, other specialty crops, and agricultural and aquaculture products are accurate, as well as offers Where Food Comes From Source Verified retail and restaurant labeling program, which connects consumers directly to the source of the food they purchase through product labeling, and web-based information sharing and education. It also offers professional services and technology solutions; verification solutions; and consulting services, as well as sells hardware. The company serves beef and pork packers, organic producers and processors, and specialty retail chains. The company was formerly known as Integrated Management Information, Inc. and changed its name to Where Food Comes From, Inc. in December 2012. Where Food Comes From, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Castle Rock, Colorado.

About BARK

BARK Inc., a dog-centric company, provides products, services, and content for dogs. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Commerce. The company serves dogs through monthly subscription services. It is also involved in the design of playstyle-specific toys, satisfying treats, personal meal plans with supplements, and dog-first experiences designed to foster health and happiness of dogs everywhere. In addition, the company offers monthly themed box of toys and treats under the BarkBox and Super Chewer names; personalized meal plans under the BARK Food name; health and wellness products under the BARK Bright name; and dog beds, bowls, collars, harnesses, and leashes under the BARK Home brand. Further, the company sells BARK Home products through BarkShop.com. Additionally, it offers custom collections through online marketplaces, and brick and mortar retailers. The company was formerly known as The Original BARK Company and changed its name to BARK, Inc. in November 2021. BARK Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

