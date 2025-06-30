Community Financial System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Holdings Lowered by Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Community Financial System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,805 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 506 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Community Financial System were worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Community Financial System by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 831,387 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,280,000 after purchasing an additional 94,850 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Community Financial System by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 677,841 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,809,000 after purchasing an additional 145,172 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Community Financial System by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 661,317 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,790,000 after purchasing an additional 8,326 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Community Financial System by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 565,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,906,000 after purchasing an additional 34,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Community Financial System in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,779,000. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Community Financial System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th.

Community Financial System Stock Performance

Community Financial System stock opened at $57.26 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.03. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Community Financial System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.64 and a fifty-two week high of $73.39.

Community Financial System (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $196.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.13 million. Community Financial System had a net margin of 19.89% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Community Financial System, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Community Financial System Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Community Financial System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.97%.

Community Financial System Company Profile

(Free Report)

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, institutional, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

Featured Articles

