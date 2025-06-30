4,361 Shares in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Acquired by Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,361 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $4,128,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $357,000. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its stake in BlackRock by 3.0% in the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 11,695 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,069,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in BlackRock by 1.0% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,004 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,452,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Guerra Advisors Inc lifted its stake in BlackRock by 7.0% in the first quarter. Guerra Advisors Inc now owns 1,190 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 818 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock Price Performance

BLK stock opened at $1,049.35 on Monday. BlackRock has a 1 year low of $773.74 and a 1 year high of $1,084.22. The company has a market cap of $162.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $962.39 and a 200 day moving average of $968.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.34.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The asset manager reported $11.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.84 by $0.46. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.09% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.81 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 47.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were given a $5.21 dividend. This represents a $20.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BLK shares. Barclays boosted their target price on BlackRock from $950.00 to $990.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $1,105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,196.00 to $1,178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,028.00 to $1,090.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of BlackRock to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,102.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $912.50, for a total value of $9,125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,256,025. This represents a 13.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

