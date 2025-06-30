Badger DAO 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $5.04 Million (BADGER)

Badger DAO (BADGER) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 30th. One Badger DAO token can currently be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00000913 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Badger DAO has a total market cap of $20.09 million and approximately $5.04 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Badger DAO has traded 10% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Badger DAO Token Profile

Badger DAO’s launch date was December 3rd, 2020. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,390,584 tokens. The official message board for Badger DAO is badgerdao.medium.com. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Badger DAO’s official website is app.badger.finance.

Buying and Selling Badger DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating.”

