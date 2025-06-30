Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 254,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $20,782,000. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EFA. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 92.7% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $89.34 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $72.15 and a twelve month high of $90.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.15 and its 200 day moving average is $82.17. The company has a market cap of $63.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

