New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,659 Shares of GSK PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:GSK)

New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of GSK PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,865 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,659 shares during the quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of GSK by 3.2% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,944 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in shares of GSK by 4.6% in the first quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 27,918 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Colonial River Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of GSK in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of GSK by 11.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,413 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of GSK by 3.0% in the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 14,479 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

GSK Stock Performance

Shares of GSK opened at $38.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $78.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.97. GSK PLC Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $31.72 and a 12-month high of $44.67.

GSK Increases Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 48.82% and a net margin of 9.89%. GSK’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GSK PLC Sponsored ADR will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a $0.4216 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. GSK’s payout ratio is presently 87.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on GSK shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of GSK to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of GSK in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.25 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.38.

GSK Company Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

