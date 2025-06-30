iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Bought by Albion Financial Group UT

Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1,832.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 141,047 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,747 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $13,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,878,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,556,513,000 after purchasing an additional 764,970 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,940,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,493 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,602,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,672,000 after purchasing an additional 999,882 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,975,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,740,000 after purchasing an additional 186,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,478,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,201,000 after purchasing an additional 148,960 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $109.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $79.31 and a one year high of $110.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

