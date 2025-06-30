Arbor Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (NASDAQ:VONE)

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,107 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,387 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF worth $15,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF by 113.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VONE opened at $279.48 on Monday. Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $218.75 and a one year high of $280.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $264.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.7828 per share. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.