Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Buys 100,002 Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 981,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,002 shares during the period. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF makes up about 2.0% of Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $49,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JAAA. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 239.7% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JAAA opened at $50.75 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.64. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.65 and a fifty-two week high of $51.05.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

