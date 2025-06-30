Albion Financial Group UT Sells 11,856 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Albion Financial Group UT trimmed its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 32.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,856 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $3,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth about $20,348,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth about $1,535,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 66,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,693,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Katy Chen sold 1,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total value of $234,547.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,032.52. This represents a 36.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KMB. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $158.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.50.

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $127.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $42.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $124.10 and a 1 year high of $150.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $134.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.76.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 201.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.66%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

