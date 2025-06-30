Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Has $6.99 Million Stake in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280,045 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,650 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. owned 1.39% of Financial Institutions worth $6,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,196 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Financial Institutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Financial Institutions by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 8,716 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Financial Institutions by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Finally, Gator Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Financial Institutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.45% of the company’s stock.

FISI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Financial Institutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Financial Institutions in a report on Tuesday, March 11th.

Shares of FISI opened at $25.92 on Monday. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.56 and a fifty-two week high of $29.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.54 and a 200 day moving average of $26.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $521.25 million, a P/E ratio of -34.56 and a beta of 0.72.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $57.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.14 million. Financial Institutions had a positive return on equity of 12.69% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. Financial Institutions’s payout ratio is -165.33%.

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank, a chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses in New York. The company provides checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts, as well as NOW accounts.

