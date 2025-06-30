Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Sells 5,331 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,105 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 5,331 shares during the quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,721,882,000. Amundi raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 14,579,529 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,313,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905,918 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $527,053,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 20,700.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,262,754 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $501,192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247,068 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,289,513 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,041,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QCOM opened at $158.54 on Monday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $120.80 and a one year high of $211.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.26.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.03. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were given a $0.89 dividend. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.25%.

Several research analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $179.00 to $157.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $216.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Benchmark dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Seaport Res Ptn raised QUALCOMM to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.96.

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total transaction of $486,951.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,272,711.90. This trade represents a 6.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Inc/De Qualcomm sold 412,500 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $6,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 423,464 shares of company stock worth $8,135,164. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

