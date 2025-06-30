Albion Financial Group UT Has $8.12 Million Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Albion Financial Group UT increased its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,836 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Paychex were worth $8,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth $184,216,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Paychex by 20,236.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,153,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $177,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,419 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Paychex by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,807,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $674,115,000 after purchasing an additional 694,651 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,534,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $215,164,000 after acquiring an additional 672,010 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 86.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,355,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $189,746,000 after acquiring an additional 628,912 shares during the period. 83.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PAYX. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 target price on shares of Paychex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a $155.00 target price on shares of Paychex and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Paychex from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup set a $158.00 price objective on Paychex and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Paychex from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.11.

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $143.94 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $151.73 and a 200-day moving average of $147.85. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.40 and a 1-year high of $161.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $51.85 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 45.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a $1.08 dividend. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.00%.

Insider Activity at Paychex

In related news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.25, for a total value of $544,762.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 78,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,709,408.75. This represents a 4.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

