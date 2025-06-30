Albion Financial Group UT Raises Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,947 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT owned approximately 0.13% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF worth $4,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $280,711,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,328,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,070,000 after purchasing an additional 402,646 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,837,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,182,000 after purchasing an additional 41,774 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 5,296.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 929,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,275,000 after purchasing an additional 912,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 912,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,298,000 after purchasing an additional 48,049 shares in the last quarter.

JMST opened at $50.91 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.78. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $48.02 and a 1-year high of $50.98.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

