Albion Financial Group UT Purchases 2,669 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Clorox were worth $5,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CLX. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Clorox by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Clorox by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Clorox by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Clorox by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in Clorox by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 15,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Clorox from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Clorox from $151.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Clorox from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Clorox from $176.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $140.00 target price on Clorox and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.50.

In other Clorox news, Director Pierre R. Breber acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $136.57 per share, for a total transaction of $546,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,280. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CLX stock opened at $119.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.07, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.54. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $117.35 and a 1 year high of $171.37.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 324.23%. Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

