DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. Boosts Holdings in Dimensional Global Credit ETF (NASDAQ:DGCB)

DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional Global Credit ETF (NASDAQ:DGCB – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 329,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Global Credit ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. owned 3.11% of Dimensional Global Credit ETF worth $17,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional Global Credit ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,232,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,847,000 after purchasing an additional 68,659 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Dimensional Global Credit ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 814,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,821,000 after acquiring an additional 93,150 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional Global Credit ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 411,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,647,000 after acquiring an additional 14,225 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Global Credit ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 287,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,112,000 after acquiring an additional 19,742 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Global Credit ETF by 3,779.5% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 256,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,664,000 after acquiring an additional 250,357 shares during the period.

Dimensional Global Credit ETF Stock Performance

DGCB opened at $54.03 on Monday. Dimensional Global Credit ETF has a twelve month low of $51.29 and a twelve month high of $55.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.95.

Dimensional Global Credit ETF Profile

The Dimensional Global Credit ETF (DGCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a broad portfolio of debt securities of any credit quality that are maturing within 20 years. The fund aims to maximize total returns, while optimizing overall gains DGCB was launched on Nov 7, 2023 and is issued by Dimensional.

