Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Purchased by Shilanski & Associates Inc.

Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,036 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VST. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vistra in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vistra during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vistra during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Vistra by 1,611.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vistra during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Vistra news, EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 108,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.98, for a total transaction of $16,953,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 218,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,259,158.22. The trade was a 33.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total transaction of $8,792,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 306,600 shares in the company, valued at $48,136,200. The trade was a 15.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 294,000 shares of company stock worth $47,461,490 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VST opened at $195.38 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $157.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.46. Vistra Corp. has a 1-year low of $66.50 and a 1-year high of $199.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $66.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.15%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VST shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Vistra from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Vistra in a report on Friday, June 13th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $216.00 price objective on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Vistra in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Vistra from $134.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $192.00 target price on shares of Vistra and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vistra presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.92.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

