The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,457,348 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 72,590 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $143,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $2,415,427,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1,900.0% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,735,961 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $638,699,000 after buying an additional 5,449,158 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,858,108 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,209,050,000 after buying an additional 4,680,930 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $358,151,000. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $350,707,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total value of $110,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,190,748.04. This trade represents a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $122.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $220.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.54. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $80.10 and a 1-year high of $124.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.90.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $23.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.15 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.79.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

