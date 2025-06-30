Valley National Advisers Inc. Buys 3,834 Shares of PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL)

Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,834 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of PPL by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 33,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 5,834 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PPL by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 99,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter valued at $4,631,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PPL by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 160,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in PPL during the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $33.57 on Monday. PPL Corporation has a one year low of $27.24 and a one year high of $36.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.65.

PPL Announces Dividend

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. PPL had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that PPL Corporation will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.74%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO David J. Bonenberger sold 1,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total transaction of $61,809.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,591,065.30. The trade was a 3.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on PPL. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of PPL from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of PPL from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of PPL from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

Get Our Latest Report on PPL

PPL Company Profile

(Free Report)

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.