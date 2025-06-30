DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. Trims Position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,222,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,541 shares during the period. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF comprises about 5.1% of DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. owned about 0.53% of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF worth $40,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $120,000.

Get Dimensional US High Profitability ETF alerts:

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Stock Up 0.4%

NYSEARCA DUHP opened at $35.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 12-month low of $28.68 and a 12-month high of $35.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.84.

About Dimensional US High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.